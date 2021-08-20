Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 2,468 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWM opened at $24.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

