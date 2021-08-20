Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

