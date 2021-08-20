Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Beazer Homes USA worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 196,001 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BZH opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.07. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

