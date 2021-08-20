Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

GOOD stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $824.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

