Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRST. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,653 shares of company stock valued at $72,266. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $365.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

