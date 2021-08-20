Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 28,167 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,167 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of International Seaways worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.