Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $119,900.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.