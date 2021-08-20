Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Head to Head Survey

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cassava Sciences and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $95.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.10%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cassava Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -7.54% -7.41% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 2.72% 8.01% 5.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cassava Sciences and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$6.33 million ($0.24) -421.79 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $349.85 million 2.56 $1.40 million $0.64 29.19

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences. Cassava Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cassava Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Cassava Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc. engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

