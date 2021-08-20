Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,995,000 after acquiring an additional 264,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 446,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,870. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

