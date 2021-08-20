Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of FBC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.43. 193,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

