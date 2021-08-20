Analysts Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Fortive posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 1,940,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

