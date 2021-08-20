Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 880,695 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 651,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $391.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

