Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Illumina by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,774,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $15.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.04. 25,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,945. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

