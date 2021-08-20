Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.50. LendingTree reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 365.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.29.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREE opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LendingTree has a one year low of $161.14 and a one year high of $372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -235.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

