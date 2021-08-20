Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 46,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,277. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

