Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.
A number of research firms recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.
Shares of VCTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.
