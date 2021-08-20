Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. Victory Capital posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.