Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of APH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. 10,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.43. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

