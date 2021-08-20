Analysts Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post $4.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $20.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.32. 20,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.