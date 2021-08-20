Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $4.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $3.65. Biogen reported earnings of $8.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $25.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.02. 25,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.66. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

