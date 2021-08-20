Analysts Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CHPT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. 83,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,075. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChargePoint by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ChargePoint by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.