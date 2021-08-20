Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

