Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

GRBK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. 14,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

