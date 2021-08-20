Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMLP. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lifted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.45. 5,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,581. The company has a market cap of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.