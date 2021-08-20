Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. IMAX posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $816.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.78.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.