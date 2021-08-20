Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 353.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,759.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,594.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,898.01 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

