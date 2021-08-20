Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report sales of $13.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $52.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $452.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

