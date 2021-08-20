Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.07. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

SOHO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 146,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,013. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.