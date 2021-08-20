Analysts Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($7.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 346.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

