Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have weighed in on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,416. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.