Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.51 billion and the highest is $8.54 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.86. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

