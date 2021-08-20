Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $2.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $5,670,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $404.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $411.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

