Analysts Issue Forecasts for Logiq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logiq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.60%.

Logiq stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.38. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

