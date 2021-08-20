Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 618.43

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 635 ($8.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,574,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 644.05. The firm has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.48. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total transaction of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.