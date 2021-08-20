Analysts Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $188.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

DEO traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.75. The stock had a trading volume of 788,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,273. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

