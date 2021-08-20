Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $74.43

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.
NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,429. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NEWR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 823,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
