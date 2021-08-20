Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $74.43

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,429. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,946,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 823,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,544. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.