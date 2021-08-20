Analysts Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $50.00

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PKIUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. 734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.43. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

