Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target at $103.35

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.29.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

PAYX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,550. Paychex has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 132.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,032,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

