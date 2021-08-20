Analysts Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target at $0.78

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 19.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

