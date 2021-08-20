Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ: ALIM) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Alimera Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. "

8/16/2021 – Alimera Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Alimera Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/14/2021 – Alimera Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/30/2021 – Alimera Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

