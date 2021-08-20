Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

8/5/2021 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

7/30/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $75.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $83.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Perficient had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $103.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $107.78.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

