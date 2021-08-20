Anchor (ANCT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.21 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $12,861.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00827765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049349 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

