AngloGold Ashanti Limited Announces Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5252 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

AngloGold Ashanti has decreased its dividend payment by 0.7% over the last three years. AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

