Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Buys $55,350.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

