Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

TSE:ATE opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 21.15 and a quick ratio of 19.94. The stock has a market cap of C$59.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.02.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18. Insiders purchased a total of 23,100 shares of company stock worth $50,722 over the last three months.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.