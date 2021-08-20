Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Antofagasta stock remained flat at $$20.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

