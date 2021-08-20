AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $292.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.61.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON opened at $276.07 on Monday. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $281.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.