Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.57 billion. AON reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $276.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $281.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

