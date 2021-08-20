Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Applied Materials stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

