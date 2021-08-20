APR Coin Price Down 33% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 33% lower against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $21,423.48 and approximately $11.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00190840 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,803,843 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.