Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

APRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

